Equity Factor Report - Q3 2024: Value And Low Volatility Strategies Rally

Russell Investments
Summary

  • In a stark reversal from the first two quarters of 2024, among Russell Investments Factor Portfolios, Global Large Cap Low Volatility, Size and Value outperformed the benchmark for the third quarter while Global Large Cap Quality, Momentum and Growth underperformed.
  • During the third quarter, the rise in correlations between the Value factor and the Low Volatility factor in Russell Investments Factor Portfolios - which had been observed over the past year - leveled off.
  • The choice of metric used within factor portfolios to manage carbon exposure risk typically has minimal impact in broad-based benchmarks, with the exception of some value portfolios.

Cyber two-factor authentication security password login online on a computer and smartphone ,concept Hands a business man typing and entering username and password of social media, log in with computer and smartphone to an online bank account, data prot

Rachata Amnataree/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

In anticipation of interest rate cuts, investors buoyed Small Cap and Value stocks to kick off the third quarter, with the rally fading as the quarter progressed. Small Caps handily outperformed their Large Cap counterparts across the

Russell Investments
