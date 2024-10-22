Wall Street Breakfast: Up And Up

What else is happening...

Short interest shifts point to a post-earnings rally for General Motors (GM).



Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) gains after report activist pushing for breakup.



Biden, Harris propose free OTC contraception under Affordable Care Act.



Kansas City Fed's Schmid says he opposes aggressive rate cuts.



Disney (DIS) names Morgan Stanley's James Gorman as next chairman.



Top small-cap stock picks following the group's upgrade to neutral.



BHP, Vale (VALE) near $30B settlement in Brazil tailings dam disaster.



Nike (NKE) signs long-term extension with the NBA and WNBA.



US Steel (X) gains as local union voices support for Nippon Steel deal.



FOMO is making investors not take market risk into account.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -1.4%. Hong Kong +0.1%. China +0.5%. India -1.2%.



In Europe, at midday, London -0.8%. Paris -0.8%. Frankfurt -0.4%.



Futures at 7:00, Dow -0.4%. S&P -0.5%. Nasdaq -0.6%. Crude +1.1% to $70.78. Gold +0.5% to $2,752.20. Bitcoin -1.7% to $67,160.



Ten-year Treasury Yield unchanged at 4.21%.

Today's Economic Calendar

10:00 AM Fed's Harker Speech

10:00 AM Richmond Fed Mfg. Index

11:00 AM Treasury Buyback Announcement (Preliminary)

01:00 PM Money Supply



