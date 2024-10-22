Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has enjoyed a parabolic rise in its stock price in September and October, after Beijing announced stimulus measures that are meant to promote economic growth and help both companies and consumers deal
Alibaba: Time To Bail Out
Summary
- I sold my Alibaba Group Holdings stock after a 50% rise, driven by Beijing's stimulus measures, which I believe won't have long-term benefits for consumers.
- The stimulus program focuses on the financial sector and property market, risking speculation rather than boosting consumer spending, which Alibaba relies on.
- Alibaba's stock surged past key moving averages but has since shown bearish signals; I closed my position due to the overbought condition and high valuation.
- Despite my long-term bullish view, I see limited immediate benefits for Alibaba from the stimulus and will consider reentering at a lower price range.
