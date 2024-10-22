Lithium Americas Argentina (NYSE:LAAC) is a lithium producer who currently produces lithium carbonate at its Cauchari-Olaroz sites. Nameplate capacity of the site is 40,000 tons per year LCE of which they have rights to 44.8% of the product (17,920 tons).
Lithium Americas Argentina: Our Largest And Most Bullish Holding
Summary
- Lithium Americas Argentina is significantly undervalued, with potential valuations of $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion based on peer buyout comparisons and future LCE production.
- LAAC's production is expected to reach 17,920 tons LCE by 2025, with future potential of 91,000 tons LCE by 2030.
- LAAC's development possibilities include expanding Cauchari-Olaroz and initiating projects at Pastos Grandes and Sal de la Puna, with full production by 2030.
- Despite risks, LAAC's partnership with Ganfeng and Rio Tinto's investment in a competitor highlight the company's long-term growth potential.
