If you’ve been paying attention to the markets, especially in recent months, you’ve likely noticed something interesting happening with nuclear energy stocks. Shares of companies involved in uranium and nuclear, like NuScale Power, Oklo, Cameco and Centrus Energy, have been surging, driven in large part by groundbreaking nuclear
Why Tech Giants Are Betting Big On Nuclear Power
Summary
- Nuclear energy stocks are surging due to groundbreaking deals with major tech firms, signaling a significant comeback for the sector.
- AI-driven data centers are driving massive electricity demand, making nuclear power's reliable, 24/7 clean energy increasingly attractive.
- Major tech companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are investing heavily in nuclear power to meet future energy needs.
- Despite high costs, nuclear energy's value proposition is growing stronger, making it a compelling investment opportunity for the AI age.
