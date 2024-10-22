Emerging markets (EM) debt performed well in the third quarter of 2024, as resilient economic conditions, declining inflation, and increasing prospects for monetary-policy easing continued to support investor sentiment for fixed-income assets-and broadly speaking, we anticipate a similarly favorable market environment for the rest of
EM Debt Shines Amid Global Uncertainty
Summary
- We believe the biggest stumbling block to an El Salvador IMF deal is the country’s use of bitcoin as legal tender.
- Qatar remains the most resilient in the region to falling oil prices due to its low fiscal breakeven.
- Tight valuations and unpredictable regulatory risks for state-owned entities sustain our underweight position in China.
