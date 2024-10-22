OntheRunPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cheesecake Factory gains after report activist pushing for breakup. (00:25) Lilly sues companies selling compounded Zepbound, Mounjaro. (01:33) Biden, Harris propose free OTC contraception under ACA. (02:25)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is up nearly 5% premarket on a report that an activist investor has taken a stake and is pushing for the company to spin off three of its smaller brands into a separate company.

JCP Investment Management, which is focused on the restaurant space, has accumulated a ~2% stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), according to a WSJ report on Monday, which cited people with the matter. JCP first disclosed its stake in a regulatory filing in August.

Houston-based JCP has privately told Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) that its three smaller brands, North Italia, Flower Child, and Culinary Dropout, would be better off as a separate company and that it would be willing to put money into the spun-off entity to help with its growth.

JCP also wants the company to start a strategic review to sell off some other smaller concepts, according to the report.

"We regularly engage with shareholders and consider their perspectives," a Cheesecake spokesperson told the WSJ.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is set to report Q3 results next Tuesday.

Eli Lilly has filed lawsuits against three companies for continuing to sell compounded versions of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in its weight loss and type 2 diabetes meds Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Compounded versions of drugs that still have patent protection are permitted if that med is in shortage. However, Lilly noted that both of its tirzepatide treatments were taken off the U.S. FDA drug shortage list earlier in October.

The companies named in the lawsuits are Pivotal Peptides, MangoRx, and Genesis Lifestyle Medicine of Nevada, Reuters reported.

The news service said that a Lilly spokesperson expressed concern the companies are making false claims about the products' efficacy and safety, and potentially misleading consumers about the data used to corroborate them.

The Biden-Harris administration on Monday unveiled a proposal that would expand the Affordable Care Act's coverage of contraceptives to include over-the-counter contraception with no cost sharing.

The ACA already mandates that most private health plans cover prescription contraceptives without cost sharing.

Therapies that would be covered under the proposed rule include OTC medications such as emergency contraception and Perrigo's (NYSE:PRGO) Opill, which was the first OTC contraceptive to win U.S. FDA approval and launched back in March.

The new rule would also impact coverage of prescription contraceptives as health plans would be required to cover every FDA-approved contraceptive drug or drug-led combination product without cost sharing except for plans that also cover a therapeutic equivalent without cost sharing.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)(OTCPK:BAYRY) are major players in the branded oral contraceptive space.

Catalyst watch:

The 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit could include stock picks and activist target reveals from notable participating hedge fund firms Starboard Value, Impactive Capital, Corvex Management, Sachem Head Capital Management, Engaged Capital, JANA Partners, and others.

McCormick & Company (MKC) will hold an Investor Day event, with members of the executive leadership team planning to discuss the company's long-term strategy and financial outlook.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.6% at $70/barrel. Bitcoin is down 2% at $66,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.6% and the DAX is down 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: DMC Global (BOOM) shares plummeted 17% after lowering Q3 sales guidance to $152M from its previous outlook of $158M-$168M.

