A FTSE USA Success Story

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
923 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The analysis of the global equity market over the last 16 years shows the profound legacy of the global financial crisis, with its effects still in evidence today.
  • On many measures, the US has been the most resilient equity market and a success story, with its equity outperformance and strong rally increasing its concentration in global equity markets.
  • The FTSE USA has returned 11.1% since GFC and strong performance also came from the FTSE Developed (243%, or 8.2% on an annual basis), which has a high exposure to US equities of 69%.

Young woman jumping over green cliffs

Klaus Vedfelt

By Sandrine Soubeyran, Director, Global Investment Research, FTSE Russell | Sayad Reteos Baronyan, PhD, Director - Multi-Asset Research

Global equity markets have risen many folds since the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2008-2009 and the Covid shock in 2020. As Chart

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
923 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News