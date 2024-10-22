Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stock is not cheap, and I expect that its valuation multiples will contract slightly in the next 12 months. That said, I admire the company's clever operating model (including nearshore development) and strong positioning amid high digital transformation
Globant Is A Great Business, But There's Not Enough Value To Buy
Summary
- I expect Globant's stock to remain stable over the next year due to its high valuation and strong operational positioning in AI and digital transformation.
- The company's focus on AI positions it well, but the market is saturated and competitive.
- Although the company has strong EBITDA margins and growth, valuation multiples are likely to decline due to financial growth rate contractions, even with strong market sentiment.
- I assign a Hold rating, as GLOB's current valuation does not offer high returns, and the company does not pay a dividend.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.