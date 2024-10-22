With its focus on coal, Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) has shown the ability to adapt to its industry's declining backdrop. For the last half-decade, the MLP has returned over 23% annually to shareholders--a total return
Blackout Concerns Bode Well For Alliance Resource Partners' 10+% Yield
Summary
- Alliance Resource Partners' CEO Craft continues his 25-year record of navigating the coal industry's challenges and hefty ownership stake aligned with unitholders.
- Growing awareness of the electric grid's needs has propelled the MLP unit price higher, while unitholders receive a generous distribution backed by healthy free cash flow.
- Akin to tech companies pursuing nuclear plants, ARLP's utility clients are delaying coal plant closures and bringing some back online. The Court's "Chevron" ruling may add momentum to this trend.
- Years of regulation have led to the closure of multiple mines and inventory drawdown, positioning ARLP to benefit from its significant thermal coal reserves.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.