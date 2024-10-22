7 Steps To Create A New High-Dividend Index

Oct. 22, 2024 8:20 AM ET
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
923 Followers

Summary

  • Smart dividend stock selection avoids yield traps by using forecast dividends and excluding high-risk stocks with negative returns.
  • The FTSE Global Equity High Income index provides almost double the dividend yield compared to traditional indices while maintaining diversification and stability.
  • High-dividend stocks tend to be less volatile, with the FTSE Global Equity High Income index showing lower historical volatility than the FTSE All-World index.

Money growth

PM Images

By Kathleen Dobyns, Senior Manager - Product Management

If they are reliable payers, high-dividend stocks can help investors in two ways: they boost the income from an equity portfolio while offering potential capital appreciation.

Building a high-income

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
923 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News