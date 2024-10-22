SGOV: Offers Future Optionality

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.33K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's recent rate cuts will likely reduce future returns for the SGOV ETF, with yields expected to decline to around 3% over the next 12-18 months.
  • Downside risks exist for SGOV if the economy weakens, as the Fed may cut rates faster than currently projected to prevent labor market deterioration.
  • However, alternatives to SGOV, such as equities and long-term treasuries, are not appealing due to high valuations and the U.S. government's fiscal deficits and national debt.
  • Despite diminishing returns, SGOV's forward returns of ~3-4% are valuable, offering flexibility to redeploy capital into more attractive assets in the future.

United States savings bonds of varying amounts

Jitalia17

In my most recent update on the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV), I warned that the Federal Reserve appeared likely to begin cutting policy rates at the September FOMC meeting.

Since the returns of the SGOV

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.33K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SGOV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SGOV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SGOV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News