SGOV: Offers Future Optionality
Summary
- The Federal Reserve's recent rate cuts will likely reduce future returns for the SGOV ETF, with yields expected to decline to around 3% over the next 12-18 months.
- Downside risks exist for SGOV if the economy weakens, as the Fed may cut rates faster than currently projected to prevent labor market deterioration.
- However, alternatives to SGOV, such as equities and long-term treasuries, are not appealing due to high valuations and the U.S. government's fiscal deficits and national debt.
- Despite diminishing returns, SGOV's forward returns of ~3-4% are valuable, offering flexibility to redeploy capital into more attractive assets in the future.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.