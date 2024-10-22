GenAI Funding On Track To Set New Record In 2024

Summary

  • Venture capital funding for generative AI startups is poised to exceed the impressive records of 2023.
  • In the first three quarters of this year, GenAI startups secured over $20 billion.
  • This year's funding surge was significantly driven by billion-dollar mega-rounds from prominent players such as OpenAI LLC and Anthropic PBC.
  • Experts generally believe that customer service and basic software development firms present an early opportunity for GenAI.

Artificial Intellegence

D-Keine

Venture capital funding for generative AI startups is poised to exceed the impressive records of 2023.

In the first three quarters of this year, GenAI startups secured over $20 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That puts 2024 on track

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide.

