Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel Sundahl

Good morning from Asker, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to TOMRA's Third Quarter Results Presentation for 2024. My name is Daniel Sundahl and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As usual, our CEO, Tove Andersen is here to give you the highlights of the quarter. And afterwards, our CFO, Eva Sagemo, will dive deeper into the numbers.

At the end of the presentation, we will open up for Q&A for participants in the Teams webinar. A link to the webinar can be found in this morning's stock exchange release. But before we start, I would just like to take this opportunity to thank all our investors and analysts who joined us in Alicante last month for our Capital Markets Day. And all of you who tuned into the webcast as well. It was a pleasure to see you there and for those of you who missed it, the video and presentation is, of course, available on the TOMRA Investor Relations website.

But without further ado, I give the word to Tove Andersen.

Tove Andersen

Thank you, Daniel and good morning from me as well. I also want to say a big thank you to everybody that joined our Capital Markets Day. I really enjoyed the engagement, the discussions and the comments to our strategy and our updated targets. But then let's go into the quarter Q3 2024. This quarter, we report strong performance in collection.