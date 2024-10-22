Sherwin-Williams Q3: 5% Price Increase In FY25, But Overvalued
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Sell' rating for The Sherwin-Williams Company, citing overvaluation despite strong leadership and a fair value estimate of $290 per share.
- Sherwin-Williams' investment in the residential repaint market is crucial for stability and growth, especially amid a weak new housing market.
- Q3 results show moderate recovery with 2.2% same-store sales growth and a 5% price increase effective January 2025, boosting FY25 performance.
- Despite potential benefits from share repurchases and lower raw material prices, the current stock price is unjustified; waiting for a dip to invest.
