This analysis attempts to look at different metrics to understand the current momentum in the gold and silver markets. It is meant as an analysis on potential price direction in the very short-term (a few weeks to 1-2 months).
The Technicals: Gold Still Looks Good, Silver Looks Even Better
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), IAU, GLDM, SGOL, BAR, IAUM, OUNZ, AAAU, XAUUSD:CUR, SLV, SIVR, PSLV, XAGUSD:CUR, IGT:CA, PSLV:CA
Summary
- Both metals have broken resistance, with gold reaching a new all-time high at $2730 and silver reaching a new 10-year+ high at $33.23 on a massive up-move.
- Gold has made a big move, pulling away from both the 50 and 200 daily moving average.
- The GDX has finally broken out and is sitting at a 10-year+ high.
- Open interest in silver has collapsed, but the price remains elevated.
