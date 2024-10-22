Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCPK:GJNSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mitra Negård - Director, Investor Relations

Geir Holmgren - Chief Executive Officer

Jostein Amdal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Faizan Lakhani - HSBC

Ulrik Zürcher - Nordea

Hans Rettedal - Danske Bank

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Michele Ballatore - KBW

Mitra Negård

Hi everyone, and welcome to this Third Quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra Negård, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always we will start with our CEO, Geir Holmgren, who will give you the highlights of the quarter followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will run through the numbers in further detail. And we have plenty of time for a Q&A afterwards. Geir, please?

Geir Holmgren

Thank you, Mitra, and good morning everyone. Let us turn over to Page 2 for comments on our third quarter results. The profit before tax was NOK 2.215 billion. General insurance service result was NOK 1.590 billion -- sorry, the general insurance service result was NOK 1.590 billion up year-on-year also when adjusting for the one-off expenses recognized in the third quarter last year.

The strong growth momentum continued this quarter with insurance revenue for the group increasing by almost 12%. Underlying profitability came in lower negatively impacted by higher claims costs in Norway. We are not satisfied with the underlying profitability, but I'm very pleased to see that due to the effective pricing measures the insurance service result is increasing.

Our investments generated returns of NOK 1.307 billion, which together with good results from our pension business contributed to delivering an annualized return on equity of 23.5%. Jostein will revert with more detailed comments on the results for the quarter.

So a few words about property insurance on