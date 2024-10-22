Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), the venerable tissue products company formed in 1872, is known amongst consumers for its dependable brand name products, and known amongst investors for its slow growth and its dividend. In fact, on that latter point, the company has increased its dividend
Kimberly-Clark: Mixed Q3 Results, Seems Like A Questionable Place For Defensive Capital
Summary
- Kimberly-Clark's slow growth has turned negative in recent quarters, and that was the case with Q3 2024 results that missed expectations.
- Company management has done a great job on the margin side, helping keep EPS moving in the right direction. However, continued gains are unlikely.
- For a defensive name with no growth, KMB stock sports a surprising ~20x forward P/E multiple. This valuation isn't appealing, and may also not be safe.
- I rate KMB stock a modest Sell.
