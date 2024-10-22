AMD's Ryzen 9000 X3D Chips May Reignite A Consumer CPU Upgrade Cycle

Lukas Wolgram profile picture
Lukas Wolgram
4.21K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 (non-X3D) chips have shown minimal performance gains, but the upcoming X3D versions could significantly boost gaming performance and productivity tasks.
  • The X3D chips, launching November 7, 2024, may offer substantial performance improvements, potentially igniting a new upgrade cycle for gamers.
  • AMD's valuation hinges on continued strong execution and market share gains, especially against Intel's upcoming Ultra 200S series and Nvidia's dominance in GPUs.
  • Investors should monitor product reviews closely; strong X3D performance could drive sales, while disappointing results may maintain the status quo.

CPU and Computer chip concept

MF3d

Introduction

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 (non-X3D) chips have so far been received with reviews that essentially sum up to “meh.” The new CPUs show little to no gains over the previous 7000 series chips, albeit with

This article was written by

Lukas Wolgram profile picture
Lukas Wolgram
4.21K Followers
Check out my FREE substack newsletter Uncommon Profits here: https://lukewolgram.substack.com . Ranked #1 on Tip Ranks top 25 financial bloggers for accuracy as of January 1, 2021. I focus mostly on high quality small and microcap companies that I believe can double their stock price within 3 years (26% hurdle rate).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News