Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to release its earnings for the September quarter on October 31st, after the market closes. According to data compiled by Refinitiv, analysts (at midpoint consensus) project around $157.2 billion in revenue and $15.3 billion in operating profits, reflecting an 11% and 42% YoY
Amazon: Strong Q3 May Fail To Keep The Stock Soaring
Summary
- Amazon is expected to meet or exceed Q3 earnings estimates, driven by strong performance in AWS and advertising.
- Looking ahead, Retail margin improvements may slow due to labor cost pressures and increased regulatory scrutiny, impacting overall profitability.
- AWS faces intensified competition and a shift towards multi-cloud strategies, which renders monopoly-like margins in 2-3 years from now unlikely.
- Amazon's stock currently trades at roughly 33x EV/EBIT based on 2025 estimates. This appears relatively high compared to valuation multiples of other Mag 7 stocks.
- I’m downgrading Amazon shares to a "Hold" ahead of this earnings announcement.
