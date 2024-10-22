Novo Nordisk: Be Cautious About Buying The Dip
Summary
- Novo Nordisk is still growing at a high pace and is expanding into new therapeutic areas like Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, or MASH.
- But the competition from Eli Lilly increases as Mounjaro and Zepbound seem to be more effective than Ozempic and Wegovy.
- Novo Nordisk is still trading for high valuation multiples and is certainly not a bargain.
