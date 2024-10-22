Danaher Corporation (DHR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 22, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Bedford - VP of IR

Rainer Blair - President and CEO

Matt McGrew - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tycho Peterson - Jefferies

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Dan Leonard - UBS

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Operator

My name is Ashley and I will be your conference facilitator this morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Danaher Corporation's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Bedford, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Bedford, you may begin your conference.

John Bedford

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call. With us today are Rainer Blair, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt McGrew, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to point out that our earnings release, Form 10-Q, the slide presentation supplementing today's call, the reconciliations and other information required by SEC Regulation G relating to the non-GAAP financial measures we'll be discussing during the call, and a note containing details of historical and anticipated future financial performance are all available on the Investors section of our website www.danaher.com under the heading Quarterly Earnings. The audio portion of this call will be archived on the Investors section of our website later today under the heading Events and Presentations and will remain archived until our next quarterly call. A replay of this call will also be available until November 5, 2024.