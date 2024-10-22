Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is about to report earnings on October 23 after the closing bell, and this may be a make-or-break moment for the stock. Why do I say this? Because the stock is at a
Why Lam Research Is At A Make-Or-Break Level Before Earnings
Summary
- Lam Research is a high-quality growth stock in semiconductor equipment manufacturing, with strong cash flows, high returns on capital, and an increasing gross profit margin.
- The stock is at a critical support level ahead of its earnings report on October 23. If it breaks this support, the closest support is around $57.
- I rate Lam Research as a Hold due to its historically elevated P/E ratio and the potential for a downside breakdown (technically speaking) if earnings disappoint.
- Lam Research is likely to beat earnings estimates based on historical trends, but this doesn't mean the stock can't drop after earnings.
