Bloomberg reported that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and Ubisoft’s founding Guillemot family are considering a potential buyout of the video game developer (LINK). Although details of the potential buyout have yet to be
Tencent: A Potential Bold Move To Spark Gaming Revival?
Summary
- Tencent and Ubisoft’s Guillemot family are considering a buyout, which strategically benefits Tencent's gaming division by leveraging Ubisoft's proven AAA titles for the Chinese market.
- Despite Tencent's blue-chip status, we are bearish due to its inability to create globally competitive IP, plateauing user base, and fintech's uncertain growth.
- Tencent's current valuation appears inflated at 20x forward P/E, with better investment opportunities in PDD, which benefits from China's macro environment and global growth.
- The potential buyout of Ubisoft could drive revenue reacceleration for Tencent's gaming business, leveraging Ubisoft's expertise to create China-focused AAA titles.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.