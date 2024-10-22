UnitedHealth Group: Buy This Bargain Before It's Gone

ALLKA Research profile picture
ALLKA Research
1.11K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • On October 15, UnitedHealth Group published financial results for the third quarter of 2024, which surprised me primarily due to the sharp increase in Optum Rx revenue.
  • Optum Rx's revenue reached about $34.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up 18.5% year-on-year.
  • Overall, due to year-over-year revenue growth in UnitedHealth Group's two main divisions, Optum and UnitedHealthcare, it repurchased shares worth $1.7 billion in Q3 2024.
  • Additionally, due to its strengthening balance sheet in recent quarters and high dividend growth in recent years, I am initiating coverage of UnitedHealth Group with a "buy" rating.
Take care of your heart and love your body.

dragana991/iStock via Getty Images

Headquartered in Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is one of the largest companies in the global healthcare services market.

Investment thesis

According to CMS analysis, national health expenditures will continue to grow relentlessly by single-digit percentages in the coming years, reaching $7.17

This article was written by

ALLKA Research profile picture
ALLKA Research
1.11K Followers
With over two decades of dedicated experience in investment, Allka Research has been a guiding force for individuals seeking lucrative opportunities. Its conservative approach sets it apart, consistently unearthing undervalued assets within the realms of ETFs, commodities, technology, and pharmaceutical companies.Allka Research's journey in the investment landscape is marked by a commitment to delivering substantial returns and strategic insights to its clients. In a world filled with complexities, Allka Research thrives on simplifying investment strategies, ensuring accessibility for both seasoned investors and those just starting.Driven by an unwavering passion for empowering others financially, Allka Research seeks to share its wealth of knowledge through Seeking Alpha. Its mission is to contribute thought-provoking analyses and informed perspectives to the Seeking Alpha community. With a desire to demystify the intricacies of investing, Allka Research aims to inspire confidence in its readers, fostering a community of informed investors who can navigate the markets with intelligence and understanding. Join Allka Research on this exciting journey of discovery and wealth creation as it continues to unravel the secrets of the financial world on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
UNH:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News