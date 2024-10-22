Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call October 22, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Praveen Krishna - Investor Relations

Raju Vegesna - Chairman

M.P. Vijay Kumar - Executive Director and Group CFO

Kamal Nath - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets

Sri Gopal Bajaj - Stockhifi Advisory Services

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Sify Technologies Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024/'25. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Praveen Krishna of Investor Relations. The floor is yours.

Praveen Krishna

Thank you, Kelly. I'd like to extend a warm welcome to all our participants on behalf of Sify Technologies Limited.

I'm joined on the call today by Mr. Raju Vegesna, our Chairman; M.P. Vijay Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO and Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer of Sify Technologies.

Following on the results, there will be an opportunity for questions. If you do not have a copy of our press release, please call Weber Shandwick at +1(212) 546-8260, and we'll have one sent to you. Alternatively, you may open a copy of the release at the Investor Information section on the company's corporate website at www.sifytechnologies.com/investors.

A replay of today's call may be accessed by dialing in on the numbers provided in the press release or by accessing the webcast in the Investor Information section of the Sify corporate website.

Some of the financial measures reported to during this call and in the earnings release may include non-GAAP measures. Sify's results for the year are according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, and will defer some more from