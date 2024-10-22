GATX Corporation (GATX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Shari Hellerman - Head, IR

Bob Lyons - President & CEO

Tom Ellman - EVP & CFO

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Justin Bergner - Gabelli Funds

Brendan McCarthy - Sidoti

Thank you Greg. Good morning, and thank you for joining GATX's 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Call. I'm joined today by Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Ellman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder some of the information you will hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements.

GATX assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Earlier today, GATX reported 2024 third quarter net income of $89 million or $2.43 per diluted share. This compares to 2023 third quarter net income of $52.5 million or $1.44 per diluted share. The 2024, third quarter results include a net negative impact of $2.5 million or $0.07 per diluted share from tax adjustments and other items. Year-to-date, 2024 net income was $207.7 million or $5.68 per diluted share. This compares to $193.2 million or $5.30 per diluted share for the same period in