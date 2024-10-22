Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Gildo Zegna – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Gianluca Tagliabue – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Paola Durante – Chief of External Relations

Oliver Chen – TD Cowen

Anthony Charchafji – BNP Paribas

Chris Huang – UBS

Ben Rada Martin – Goldman Sachs

Gildo Zegna

Good morning, and good afternoon to everybody. Thank you for joining today Conference Call on Ermenegildo Zegna Q3 2024 Revenues. Since we just spoke a month ago to discuss our H1 results in details and provide an in-depth update on our strategy and the important action we are taking to navigate the challenges currently facing our sector. I will not take much of your time today.

I want to give just a few comments on Q3 and talk a bit about some recent trends. As anticipated, Q3 DTC performance was impacted by an increasingly challenging environment, especially in the Greater China region. The quarter also saw a softer wholesale performance, which was negatively impacted by the ongoing door rationalization at Thom Browne.

By the conversion of SIS [ph], which are wholesale to concession which are retail, and by some different timing deliveries for Zegna and Tom Ford Fashion. August was the most challenging month in the quarter. With September, we saw a slight improvement. ZEGNA brand recorded double-digit performance in Americas and EMEA, also thanks to the success of the second drop of