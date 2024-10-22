Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) was able to report positive results from its phase 2a study using its GLP-1R agonist GSBR-1290 for the treatment of patients with obesity in June 2024. This is an important outcome because it now leads to another milestone for investors to look forward to, which is the initiation of the 36-week phase 2b study using this drug to treat these patients in Q4 of 2024. The scope of this biotech though is its ability to achieve rapid weight loss in a short amount of time as I will be going over below. However, another item to note is that it was able to switch from its capsule formulation to a tablet formulation and achieve substantial once-daily dosing weight loss for these patients.

Beyond this, the company is not going to take the chance of only developing this drug alone to achieve weight loss for these patients, it is also going to combine this GLP-1R agonist with other drugs from its pipeline like an APJR agonist ANPA-0073, GIPR selective agonist and amylin receptor agonist. The promise of this company is its ability to use other drugs for other indications from what I can see. Consider that ANPA-0073 is not only being developed to treat patients with obesity, but may also be used in treating patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF]. Speaking of which, there actually even is another shot on goal in being able to target this large multibillion-dollar market indication.

This is in regard to the development of LPA1R agonist LTSE-2578 for the treatment of patients with IPF as well. A phase 1 randomized study for this program was initiated in June 2024 and is ongoing. The best part of all is that it has enough cash to get through several milestones because it states that it is