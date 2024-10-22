Metals Acquisitions Limited (MTAL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Metals Acquisitions Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 21, 2022 6:00 PM ET

Mick McMullen

Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for joining. I'll be presenting the slides today along with our CFO, Morne Engelbrecht. So, this is our Q3 quarterly results presentation, and we'll also give a bit of an update on our exploration activities. As usual, we've got our disclaimer at the front that this presentation has been lodged on the ASX platform and you can read that at your leisure.

I would characterize the quarter as another business as usual quarter. The team delivered a very strong result of just over 10,000 tonnes of copper at a head grade of 4% milled. I think after our very strong Q3, there were some questions around whether we could sustain that sort of 4% plus head grade and the answer is yes. C1 came in at the bottom end of the range. We recently guided to USD 1.90 a pound, which is continuing a downward trend and Morne will talk about how we managed to arrive at that. We have a clear pathway to 50,000 tonnes plus of copper out of this mine here within the next couple of years. We, again, had