Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Joint - Vice President, Investor Relations

Richard Adkerson - Chairman

Kathleen Quirk - President and CEO

Maree Robertson - EVP and CFO

Josh Olmsted - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris LaFemina - Jefferies

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research

Michael Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Daniel Major - UBS

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities

Bennett Moore - JP Morgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Freeport-McMoRan Third Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Joint, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

David Joint

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Freeport conference call. Earlier this morning, Freeport reported its third quarter 2024 operating and financial results. A copy of today's press release with supplemental schedules and slides is available on our Web site, fcx.com. Today's conference call is being broadcast live on the Internet. Anyone may listen to the conference call by accessing our Web site homepage and clicking on the webcast link. In addition to analysts and investors, the financial press has been invited to listen to today's call. A replay of the webcast will be available on our Web site later today. Before we begin our comments, we'd like to remind everyone that today's press release and certain of our comments on the call include non-GAAP measures and forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to our cautionary language included in our press release and slides and to the risk factors described in our SEC filings, all of which are available on our Web