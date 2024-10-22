Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLTZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Kjell Johnsen - President and Group Chief Executive Officer
Charlotte Hansson - Executive Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer
Hendrik De Groot - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer
Stefan Trampus - Executive Vice President, Tele2 B2B
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs
Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS
Andreas Joelsson - Carnegie
Stefan Gauffin - DNB
Erik Lindholm-Rojestal - SEB
Titus Krahn - Bank of America
Felix Henriksson - Nordea
Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank
Ajay Soni - JPMorgan
Fredrik Lithell - Handelsbanken
Usman Ghazi - Berenberg
Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC
Viktor Högberg - Danske Bank
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tele2 Q3 Interim Report 2024 Webcast and Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Kjell Johnsen, President and Group CEO. Please go ahead.
Kjell Johnsen
Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to joining us. And welcome to this report call for the third quarter of ‘24.
With me here in Kista today, I have Charlotte Hansson, our Group CFO; Stefan Trampus our Head of B2B and Hendrik de Groot, our Chief Commercial Officer.
And they will soon present an update on the Swedish Consumer business and B2B, which is why we have extended today’s call up to 20 minutes.
Let’s move to Page 2.
I'm glad to report another solid quarter with good end-user service revenue growth of 3%, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of growth and
- Read more current TLTZF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts