Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kjell Johnsen

Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to joining us. And welcome to this report call for the third quarter of ‘24.

With me here in Kista today, I have Charlotte Hansson, our Group CFO; Stefan Trampus our Head of B2B and Hendrik de Groot, our Chief Commercial Officer.

And they will soon present an update on the Swedish Consumer business and B2B, which is why we have extended today’s call up to 20 minutes.

Let’s move to Page 2.

I'm glad to report another solid quarter with good end-user service revenue growth of 3%, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of growth and