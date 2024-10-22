A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

A. O. Smith Corporation. (NYSE:AOS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen Gurholt - VP, IR and Financial Planning & Analysis

Kevin Wheeler - Chairman & CEO

Chuck Lauber - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Jeff Hammond - KeyBank Capital Markets, Inc.

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson Co

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Mike Halloran - Baird

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Scott Graham - Seaport Research Partners

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Damian Karas - UBS

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to A. O. Smith Corporation Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Helen Gurholt. Please go ahead.

Helen Gurholt

Good morning, and welcome to the A.O. Smith third quarter conference call. I'm Helen Gurholt, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis. Joining me today are Kevin Wheeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Lauber, Chief Financial Officer.

In order to provide improved transparency into the operating results of our business, we provide non-GAAP measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment earnings and adjusted corporate expenses exclude the impact of pension settlement income and restructuring and impairment expenses. Reconciliations from GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided in the appendix at the end of this presentation and on our website.

A friendly reminder that some of our comments and answers during this conference call will be forward-looking