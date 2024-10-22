Enagás, S.A. (ENGGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Enagás, S.A. (OTCPK:ENGGF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 22, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Arturo Gonzalo - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Flora Trindade - CaixaBank

Manuel Palomo - BNP

Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this Enagás Earnings Call for the First 9 months of 2024. Our earnings were disclosed this morning before the market opened, and the figures are available on our website, www.enagas.es. Arturo Gonzalo, Chief Executive Officer of Enagás, will run through this earnings presentation with you, which should take him about 15 minutes, after which we will open the Q&A, and we'll try to answer your questions in as much detail as possible.

Thank you very much for your attention. I give the floor to Arturo Gonzalo.

Arturo Gonzalo

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for your attention. I'd like to welcome you to this earnings presentation for the first 9 months of 2024. And I'm here with our CFO, Luis Romero; our Board Secretary and CLO, Diego Trillo; our Chief Officer for Communications, Institutional and Investor Relations, Felisa Martin; our Head of Investor Relations; Cesar Garcia; and our Head of Management Control and Business Analysis, Natalia Mora-Gil.

I'm going to divide my presentation into 4 items. First, I will review the implementation of our strategic plan, focusing particularly on the progress made in Q3 and some details about the operation of the gas system. Second, I will look into the main financial performance indicators for the first 9 months. And thirdly, I will discuss some milestones in our ESG positioning. And I will wrap up reminding you of the targets for this year 2024.

Enagás is making more progress than expected