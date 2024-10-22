Pentair plc (PNR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Shelly Hubbard - VP of IR
John Stauch - President and CEO
Robert Fishman - CFO and CAO
Conference Call Participants
Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets
Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Steve Tusa - JPMorgan
Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer
Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.
Andrew Krill - Deutsche Bank
Nathan Jones - Stifel
Mike Halloran - Baird
Joe Giordano - TD Cowen
Brett Linzey - Mizuho
Scott Graham - Seaport Research
Damian Karas - UBS
Operator
Welcome to the Pentair Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Shelly Hubbard, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Shelly Hubbard
Thank you, operator, and welcome to Pentair's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me are John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Fishman, our Chief Financial Officer.
On today's call, we will provide details on our third quarter performance as outlined in this morning's press release. On the Pentair Investor Relations website, you can find our earnings release and slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call and provide a reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference.
The non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are included as additional clarifying items to aid investors in further understanding the company's performance in addition to the impact these items and events have on the financial results.
Before we begin, let me remind you that during our presentation today, we
- Read more current PNR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts