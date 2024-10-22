Earnings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will likely rebound after the second quarter's security restructuring. Loan growth will likely also return to last year's level after a disappointing quarter, leading to earnings growth in upcoming years. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to dip
Northwest Bancshares: Over 6% Yield, But Downgrading To Hold Following Recent Rally
Summary
- The recent securities restructuring will raise the net interest margin. However, rate cuts will hurt the margin.
- Loan growth will likely return to the 2023 level once payoffs normalize. The local economies have continued to remain conducive to loan growth.
- The December 2025 target price is close to the current market price.
- Northwest Bancshares is offering a dividend yield of 6.1%. Although the payout ratio is high, a dividend cut is unlikely because Northwest Bancshares has managed high payout ratios in previous years.
