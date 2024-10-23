Medical Properties Trust: It Is Hard To Argue Against Math, Time To Buy

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
6.73K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • My strategy is to invest in durable income producing securities, which are underpinned by robust fundamentals. MPW does not tick these boxes.
  • Yet, MPW presents a very favorable asymmetry for income investors to access high upside potential.
  • Since the risks are still relatively high, I recommend allocating only a tiny part of the portfolio capital into MPW.
  • In this article, I explain in a more detail, why I have decided to buy MPW.
Random scattered numbers with shallow depth of field

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My previous article on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was issued back in May 2024, when I plotted a compelling equity story for investors to potentially open a minor high-risk and high reward position. Namely, it was clear that the combination

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
6.73K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News