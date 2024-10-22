Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 22, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lynell Walton - SVP & Director of Investor Relations

Jim Ryan - CEO & Chairman

John Moran - SVP, Chief Strategy Officer & CFO

Mark Sander - President & COO

Jim Sandgren - EVP & CEO of Commercial Banking

Conference Call Participants

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Brendan Nosal - Hovde Group

Ben Gerlinger - Citi

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Jared Shaw - Barclays

Chris McGratty - KBW

David Long - Raymond James

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Lynell Walton

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Old National Bancorp Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible to the public in accordance with the SEC's Regulation FD. Corresponding presentation slides can be found on the Investor Relations page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months.

Management would like to remind everyone that certain statements on today's call may be forward-looking in nature and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those discussed. The Company refers you to its forward-looking statement legend in the earnings release and presentation slides.

The Company's risk factors are fully disclosed and discussed within its SEC filings. In addition, certain slides contain non-GAAP measures, which management believes provide more appropriate comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are intended to assist investors' understanding of performance trends. Reconciliations for these numbers are contained within the appendix of the presentation.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Old National's Chairman and CEO, Jim Ryan for opening remarks. Mr. Ryan?

Jim Ryan

Good morning. Earlier today, Old National reported our third quarter 2024 results with earnings per share in line with