L'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF) 9-Month Sales Call Transcript

Welcome to the conference call regarding L'Oréal 9-Month Sales.

Eva Quiroga

Thank you very much, Judith, and good evening to all, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our 9-month 2024 sales. I'm here with our CEO, Nicolas Hieronimus.

Nicolas Hieronimus

Good afternoon.

Eva Quiroga

Our CFO, Christophe Babule.

Christophe Babule

Hello. Good afternoon.

Eva Quiroga

And our Global Head of Corporate Finance and Financial Communications, Laurent Schmitt.

Laurent Schmitt

Good afternoon.

Eva Quiroga

Nicolas will make a few brief opening remarks before we will open up to Q&A. And with that, over to you, Nicola.

Nicolas Hieronimus

Okay. Let me grab the mic. So, good evening, and thank you for joining us on this call regarding our 9-month sales.

I'm pleased to report a solid like-for-like growth of plus 6% for L'Oréal despite the multiple external turbulences that impacted the third quarter, some expected, some less. The expected headwinds were the continued normalization of the beauty market growth in Europe and North America as inflation-related pricing continued to ease. The less expected, or should I say worse than expected, turbulences were in North Asia.

In the Chinese ecosystem where markets turned even more negative, particularly in luxury, both