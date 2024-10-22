L'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF) 9-Month Sales Call Transcript

L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) 9-Month Sales Conference Call October 22, 2024 12:30 PM ET
Corporate Participants
Eva Quiroga - Head, Investor Relations
Nicolas Hieronimus - Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Babule - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Guillaume Delmas - UBS
Iain Simpson - Barclays
Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs
Sarah Simon - Morgan Stanley
Jeff Stent - BNP
Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan
Charles Scotti - Kepler Chevreux
James Edwardes Jones - RBC
Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank
Rob Ottenstein - Evercore
Operator
Welcome to the conference call regarding L'Oréal 9-Month Sales. The conference is about to begin. I now hand over to Eva Quiroga. Ms. Quiroga, please go ahead.
Eva Quiroga
Thank you very much, Judith, and good evening to all, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our 9-month 2024 sales. I'm here with our CEO, Nicolas Hieronimus.
Nicolas Hieronimus
Good afternoon.
Eva Quiroga
Our CFO, Christophe Babule.
Christophe Babule
Hello. Good afternoon.
Eva Quiroga
And our Global Head of Corporate Finance and Financial Communications, Laurent Schmitt.
Laurent Schmitt
Good afternoon.
Eva Quiroga
Nicolas will make a few brief opening remarks before we will open up to Q&A. And with that, over to you, Nicola.
Nicolas Hieronimus
Okay. Let me grab the mic. So, good evening, and thank you for joining us on this call regarding our 9-month sales.
I'm pleased to report a solid like-for-like growth of plus 6% for L'Oréal despite the multiple external turbulences that impacted the third quarter, some expected, some less. The expected headwinds were the continued normalization of the beauty market growth in Europe and North America as inflation-related pricing continued to ease. The less expected, or should I say worse than expected, turbulences were in North Asia.
In the Chinese ecosystem where markets turned even more negative, particularly in luxury, both
