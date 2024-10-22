Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has gained a well-deserved reputation in the investment community as a higher quality business development company, or BDC. It offers a highly attractive forward dividend yield of just under 10% which is also supported
Hercules Capital: The Valuation Is My Only Concern
Summary
- Hercules Capital, Inc. offers an attractive dividend yield of nearly 10%, supported by strong net investment income coverage.
- Portfolio quality shows slight deterioration with an increase in Grade 3 risk ratings, but overall risk remains manageable with low non-accrual rates.
- HTGC trades at a 77% premium to NAV, significantly above its historical average, leading me to rate it a hold despite solid fundamentals.
