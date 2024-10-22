Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bauer - Head, Investor Relations

Eddie Capel - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Story - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Joe Vruwink - Baird

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

George Kurosawa - Citi

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital Markets

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Alicia, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Manhattan Associates Q3 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, October 22, 2024.

Now, I would like to introduce you to your host, Michael Bauer, Head of Investor Relations of Manhattan Associates. Mr. Bauer, you may proceed.

Michael Bauer

Great. Thank you, Alicia, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates' 2024 third quarter earnings call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.

During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding the future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from the projections contained in our forward-looking statements.

I refer you to the reports Manhattan Associates files with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our projections, particularly our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023 and the risk factor discussion in that report, as well