PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024

Company Participants

David Spector - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Dan Perotti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Weaver - Jones Trading

Bose George - KBW

Doug Harter - UBS

Matthew Howlett - B. Riley

Eric Hagen - BTIG

David Spector

Thank you, operator. PMT's third quarter financial results reflect solid levels of income, excluding market-driven value changes, bolstered by fair value changes, including associated tax benefits. Net income to common shareholders was $31 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.36. PMT's annualized return on common equity was 9% and book value per share at September 30 was $15.85 down slightly from the end of the prior quarter.

Turning to the origination market, current third-party estimates for total originations averaged $2.3 trillion in 2025, reflecting expectations for mortgage rates to decline from current levels, driving growth in both refinance and purchase volumes.

PMT's stale performance in recent periods of heightened volatility highlights the strength of the fundamentals underlying its long-term mortgage assets and