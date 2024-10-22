Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Dave Pahl - Head of IR

Haviv Ilan - CEO

Rafael Lizardi - CFO

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

William Stein - Truist Securities

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Dave Pahl

Welcome to the Texas Instruments Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Dave Paul, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Haviv Ilan; and our Chief Financial Officer, Rafael Lizardi. For any of you who missed the release, you can find it on our website at ti.com/ir. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website. In addition, today's call is being recorded and will be available via replay on our website.

This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TI's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the notice regarding forward-looking statements contained in the earnings release published today, as well as TI's most recent SEC filings for a more complete description.

Today, we'll provide the following updates. First, Haviv will start with a quick overview of the quarter. Next, he'll provide insight into third-quarter revenue results with some details of what we're seeing with respect to our end markets. And lastly, Rafael will cover the financial results and give an update on our capital management, as well as share the guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024.

With that, let me turn it over to Haviv.

Haviv Ilan

Thanks, Dave. Let me start with a quick