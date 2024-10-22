Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Stacy Alderson - Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations
Tracy Robinson - President and Chief Executive Officer
Derek Taylor - Executive Vice President and Chief Field Operations Officer
Patrick Whitehead - Executive Vice President and Chief Network Operating Officer
Remi Lalonde - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Ghislain Houle - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Kenneth Hoexter - Bank of America
Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets
Christian Wetherbee - Wells Fargo
Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Cowen
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Steven Hansen - Raymond James
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Konark Gupta - Scotiabank
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
David Vernon - Bernstein
Benoit Poirier - Desjardins
Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc
Thomas Wadewitz - UBS
Benjamin Nolan - Stifel
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Sarah and I will be your operator today. All participants are now in a listen-only mode.
At this time I would like to turn the call over to Stacy Alderson, CN's Assistant Vice President of Investor Relations. Ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Alderson.
Stacy Alderson
Thank you. [Foreign Language] Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for CN's Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.
Before we begin, I'd like to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements and additional legal information available at the beginning of the presentation. As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US and Canadian securities laws.
These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ
- Read more current CNI analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts