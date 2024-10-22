CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Rich Simonelli - Head of IR

Andrew Florance - Founder and CEO

Chris Lown - CFO

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Peter Christiansen - Citi

Ryan Tomasello - KBW

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Ashish Sabadra - RBC

Rich Simonelli

Hello, and thank you all for joining us to discuss the third quarter 2024 results of the CoStar Group.

