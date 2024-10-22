Cadence Bank (CADE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Will Fisackerly - Director, Corporate Finance

Dan Rollins - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Valerie Toalson - Chief Financial Officer

Billy Braddock - Chief Banking Officer

Chris Bagley - President and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Ben Gerlinger - Citi

Matt Olney - Stephens

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

I would now like to hand the call to Will Fisackerly, Director of Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.

Will Fisackerly

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Cadence Bank third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We have members from our executive management team here with us this morning, Dan Rollins, Chris Bagley, Valerie Toalson, and Billy Braddock. Our speakers will be referring to prepared slides during the discussion.

You can find the slides by going to our Investor Relations page at ir.cadencebank.com, where you'll find them on the link to our webcast or you can view them at the exhibit to the 8-K, that we filed yesterday afternoon. These slides are also in the Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

I would remind you that the presentation, along with our earnings release contains our customary disclosures around forward-looking statements and any non-GAAP metrics that may be discussed. The disclosures regarding forward-looking statements contained in those documents apply to our presentation today.