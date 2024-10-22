Perseus Mining Limited (PMNXF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCPK:PMNXF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call October 22, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Quartermaine - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lee-Anne de Bruin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Knights - Barrenjoey

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie

David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research

Jeff Quartermaine

Thanks, Nathan and welcome, everybody, to Perseus Mining’s webinar to discuss our September ‘24 quarter report. I am joined on the call once again today by our CFO, Lee-Anne de Bruin. Welcome, Lee-Anne. Both Lee-Anne and I will be available to answer any questions that you may have later in the call.

Now as usual, the agenda for today’s webinar is that firstly, I’ll provide an overview of what Perseus has achieved operationally during the quarter with some help from Lee-Anne. And then following a brief summation by me, we’ll have a Q&A session to dive into any specific matters that have not been addressed earlier on. For those of you who are listening to the call on your computer, I’ve shared my screen and you should be able to track the presentation virtually. I’ll try to keep my presentation as brief as possible. All the details that you’ll need to understand what we’ve achieved this quarter are fully documented in the market release that was published earlier today. But I will highlight just a couple of points, if I may.

So as the title of our quarterly report says, our team at Perseus has continued to deliver very consistently strong gold production, free cash flows and growth, resulting in a growing cash and bullion balance that amounted to $643 million or AUD960 million at the end of the month. During the quarter, we’ve advanced