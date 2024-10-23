A few months ago, we wrote a bullish article on Vistra (NYSE:VST), the electric utility company. That article focused on the coming electricity supply gap driven by AI, and how VST could be in a fortuitous position to capitalize
Vistra: The Nuclear Hype Is Getting Out Of Hand (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Vistra's stock surged 61% since our 'Buy' rating, driven by investor interest in the firm's nuclear energy assets.
- VST is well positioned to increase top- and bottom-line results from co-located deals, but the impact will likely be much smaller than expected.
- The real driver of the Company's growth is the energy supply gap, which has been priced in for quite some time.
- As a result, the stock's valuation appears extremely stretched.
- We're downgrading VST to a 'Hold'.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.