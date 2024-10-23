United States Cellular Exits Wireless Business: What The T-Mobile And Verizon Deals Mean For Investors
Summary
- United States Cellular plans to sell its wireless operations and 30% of its spectrum to T-Mobile for $4.4 billion, exiting the wireless business by mid-2025.
- U.S. Cellular will retain 70% of its spectrum, 4,400 towers, and key investments, focusing on fiber infrastructure and fixed wireless broadband solutions.
- Combined, the $1 billion spectrum sale to Verizon and the T-Mobile deal will boost USM's cash by $3.4 billion and reduce debt by $2 billion.
- Despite revenue declines, USM stock's valuation remains attractive with a potential book value increase to $8 billion, justifying a "Buy" rating.
- My main cause for concern is the uncertainty regarding the actual details of the deals themselves and how they'll ultimately shape UScellular's balance sheet post-transaction.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.