Affirm: Buy Now Pay Later May Be Superior To Credit Card Lending Due To Technological Edge

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.9K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Affirm Holdings shows potential with robust revenue growth but faces risks from high delinquency rates and regulatory changes impacting the BNPL market.
  • AFRM's business model relies on interest income and merchant fees, and it has lower consumer costs and delinquency rates than most traditional credit cards.
  • Competitive pressures and economic scale advantages could make BNPL a "winner-take-all" market, with Affirm and Klarna leading the charge with no clear leader.
  • Affirm's valuation is reasonable, given a 3X sales growth level over the coming years as the BNPL market matures.
  • Competition, regulation, or the rise in unemployment are all key risk factors facing Affirm.
Futuristic dot matrix display with a Buy Now Pay Later concept written on it.

Duncan_Andison

With the sharp rise in consumer prices, many people have opted for "Buy now, pay later" short-term financing options on retail purchases. The market for "BNPL" grew from ~$33B in 2019 to $300B last year, with the industry expected to grow $570B

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.9K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AFRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News