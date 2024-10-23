With the sharp rise in consumer prices, many people have opted for "Buy now, pay later" short-term financing options on retail purchases. The market for "BNPL" grew from ~$33B in 2019 to $300B last year, with the industry expected to grow $570B
Affirm: Buy Now Pay Later May Be Superior To Credit Card Lending Due To Technological Edge
- Affirm Holdings shows potential with robust revenue growth but faces risks from high delinquency rates and regulatory changes impacting the BNPL market.
- AFRM's business model relies on interest income and merchant fees, and it has lower consumer costs and delinquency rates than most traditional credit cards.
- Competitive pressures and economic scale advantages could make BNPL a "winner-take-all" market, with Affirm and Klarna leading the charge with no clear leader.
- Affirm's valuation is reasonable, given a 3X sales growth level over the coming years as the BNPL market matures.
- Competition, regulation, or the rise in unemployment are all key risk factors facing Affirm.
